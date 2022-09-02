Two cases involving the deaths of Tehachapi residents have court dates set for Sept. 12, according to Kern County Superior Court records.
An earlier trial date for Wendy Elizabeth Howard was postponed. Jury selection is expected to begin Sept. 12. Howard is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Kelly Rees Pitts. She was arrested by Tehachapi police on June 5, 2019. Bail was set at $500,000 and she posted a surety bond.
