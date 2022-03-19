The continued drought dealt another blow to agriculture in Tehachapi and throughout the state on Friday with an announcement from the Department of Water Resources of significant reduction to an already low allocation of water from the State Water Project this year.
Instead of receiving 15 percent of their Table A allocations, SWP contractors — including the Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District — will receive just 5 percent, the state agency announced.
Water-watchers throughout the state were expecting an update to the allocation previously announced Jan. 20 — and some thought it might even return to the zero allocation announced in early December, before some promising storms brought snow and rain.
But with continued drought, the cut was no surprise.
“A historically dry January and February, with no significant storms forecast for March, requires a reduction in the allocation to conserve available water supply,” the DWR said. The agency noted that in addition to the 5 percent allocation it will provide any unmet critical health and safety needs of the 29 water agencies that contract to receive SWP supplies.
Local impact
In response to the DWR announcement, the president of the board of directors of Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District said Friday that the largest local impact will be on agriculture.
“We are all sorry to see an allocation of 5 percent,” board President Robert Schultz said, “but TCCWD has been planning ahead for events like this for many years. We have three healthy water basins that will provide our customers with a reliable Native Safe Yield from each basin, as well as a healthy level of banked supplies for TCCWD to safely keep water flowing for residents and businesses alike.”
He noted that the district’s operational plan at a 5 percent allocation of SWP (surface) water fulfills 100 percent of the M&I (municipal and industrial customer) wet water delivery needs in 2022.
But, Schultz said, the district is “using the agricultural demand as the dampener for water delivery. Agricultural customers will be cut by more than 50 percent of their requested needs in Tehachapi and that will be evident around the area as the year progresses and less land is planted into the summer months.
“Water cuts for agriculture are being seen throughout the state of California and eventually these shortages will show up in higher food prices,” Schultz noted. “These cuts are difficult decisions that affect our local economy and residents alike, but they must be made in times like this when the drought persists for many years in a row.”
Water district General Manager Tom Neisler warned for months that the district should not expect much — if any — imported water this year.
“Once again, state water supply deliveries will fall woefully short of the amounts needed by our customers,” he said following the recent DWR announcement. “The state has reduced the allocation to 5 percent for 2022, which means TCCWD can expect to receive less than 1,000 acre-feet of surface supply. This scant amount comes on the heels of a 5 percent allocation last year and a 20 percent allocation in 2020. Over that three-year period, TCCWD’s goal would be to import 30,000 acre-feet of water. The state has allocated 5,790 acre-feet total in those three years.”
Like Schultz, Neisler noted that the district has worked to meet demands to the degree possible.
“Despite the large deficit in supply, TCCWD has delivered 100 percent of our residential and commercial customer demands throughout our district each and every year,” he said. “We supply water for the city of Tehachapi, Golden Hills, Bear Valley and Stallion Springs — as well as others.
“As in past years, our agricultural customers will bear the brunt of these cutbacks in their delivered supply of water,” he noted, “thus limiting their ability to produce the vegetables and fruits we all enjoy. In 2021 we reduced agricultural deliveries by more than 15 percent. In 2022, we will be forced to cut back our agricultural customer supply by more than 30 percent.”
Grimmway operations
Grimmway Farms and its related Cal-Organic Farms are the largest agricultural producers in the Tehachapi area, with much of the farming taking place in Cummings Valley.
Because this is the first year for pumping restrictions related to the Amended and Restated Adjudication of the Cummings Basin — a years-long legal effort to adjust the Natural Safe Yield of the basin — Grimmway is facing reduced availability of groundwater in addition to an expected loss of imported surface water.
According to Matt Vickery, director of land and water resources for Grimmway, the company has been farming in the Cummings Valley since 2001.
On Wednesday, March 16 — just two days before the DWR announced the latest water cut — the local water district board of directors met to wrangle with the best way to deal with requests for imported water that exceed supply.
“This is a very important decision (for the board),” Vickery said, “and I know a lot of thought has gone into it.” But for agriculture, the allocation and priority decisions are coming too late in the season, he noted.
“Farming is a huge part of this community,” he said. “It’s rural by nature. And I think that’s part of the attraction of people wanting to live here. Grimmway has been part of this community for over 20 years now. And this year, with the cutbacks we’re facing, it’s unprecedented. We’ve never been cut back like this before.”
The plan proposed to the board by Neisler could provide some surface water for agriculture by drawing from district reserves of water already in the Cummings Basin. The general manager proposed extracting 3,000 acre-feet of district water to help make up for the lack of SWP allocation. But how use of that water will be prioritized awaits board action expected on March 30.
For Grimmway, that’s bad news.
“We are too late in making this decision,” he told the board. “We already have seeds ordered.” Seed for the higher elevation Cummings Valley farming is specialized, he noted. And the state of the world is making it more difficult, as well, for getting fertilizer and other needed supplies.
“In some cases, we have transplants already growing in greenhouses. We have to make plans far in advance. And if we can’t make a decision on an operating plan until April, at the earliest, or May, that just doesn’t work for us in our operations.”
He said he would like to see the board find a way to make decisions earlier, and also acknowledged the pressure that the board is receiving from M&I customers including the city and Golden Hills CSD.
“I know some M&I users have (suggested) recharge be given priority over allocations,” he said. “Just to be clear, any acre-foot of water that goes to recharge is an acre-foot lost to ag. It does not sit well with me that they would also be potentially getting water (this year) for recharge — which is voluntary.”
The district has been under pressure from the city of Tehachapi and Golden Hills Community Services District to work more closely on planning so that the district’s M&I customers can be more involved, and Vickery made a similar plea.
“We’ve coexisted a long time and we will continue to do so,” he said. “This board has a great opportunity to bring us together. Let’s make some policies that work long-term and not divide our community each year.”
What’s next?
The water district board has set two special meetings to finalize plans and priorities for 2022. The first, in workshop format, will begin at 11 a.m. on March 28. In the second special meeting, beginning at 3 p.m. on March 30, the board is expected to set priorities for available imported water. Both meetings will be held at district headquarters, 22901 Banducci Road.
Both Neisler and Schultz are calling on district water users to conserve.
“In July 2021, Governor Newsom requested voluntary cutbacks in water use by residential customers of 15 percent statewide,” Neisler said. “The actual reductions through January 2022 were a cumulative 6.5 percent and for January 2022 alone, the statewide residential water use rose 2.6 percent.
“I encourage our local public water agency partners to work with their customers to increase conservation,” he added. “I hope the state will increase their conservation requirements as well. While we have a plan in place for 2022, if the record-breaking drought continues, future year supplies will be under additional pressure.”
Schultz also urged conservation — and said it’s important to be aware of the limitations of imported water availability.
“Water is the lifeblood for all residents and landowners and as our greater Tehachapi area continues to grow, we must be very mindful that we maintain a reasonable, responsible, and sustainable mindset toward the future,” he said. “We cannot depend on the SWP supply as a reliable annual source of water, so we must plan accordingly, and this is why TCCWD is such a benefit to this community.
“As president of TCCWD, my desire is to safely draw from our banked SWP supplies in years such as this to provide stability for our local economy,” he continued.
“In years of moderate moisture, we fulfill all water requests and utilize a combination of ag return flows and water banking to refill our basins,” Schultz said. “The operational plan for 2022 will utilize 17.5 percent of the TCCWD existing banked supplies despite the fact that we are in our third year of drought. Our level of banked water supplies will be dipping into our 10-year average and our M&I customers will be able to maintain their own reserves without needing to draw from them at all.”
He noted that he believes Tehachapi water is very well managed by the district’s board and staff.
“Tehachapi is doing far better than most communities, but I would still highly encourage all residents throughout the greater Tehachapi area to be very mindful of their water use for the remainder of this year,” he said. “Conservation of water in 2022 will leave more water for us all in the years to come. As residents of Tehachapi, we are truly blessed to have excellent water management through TCCWD that has extended back for more than 50 years.”
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
