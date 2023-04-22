Meeting last week in Fresno, the California Fish and Wildlife Commission acted on several issues, including the adoption of annual big game hunting regulations for bighorn sheep and elk.
According to Jordan Traverso, spokesperson for the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, the commission approved regulations for the new Tehachapi Rocky Mountain Elk Hunt Zone.
Among other changes, the state will now allow a general methods hunt with tag allowances set at 5 bull and antlerless animals in the Tejon Rocky Mountain Elk Management Unit.
Noting an awareness that the number of elk and human conflicts in the Tehachapi area has grown, in December 2022 the state commission ordered publication of the proposed regulation. The agency is also concerned that the growing Tehachapi herd, introduced from Yellowstone National Park around 1967, will continue to expand its range and hybridize with the native Tule elk, a species not found elsewhere. The CDFW also hopes to better balance the elk-cow ratio.
Public comments came from hunters and representatives of hunting organizations who expressed support for the proposed changes. No one spoke against the changes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.