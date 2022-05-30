Tehachapi Airport was selected as the site of this year’s West Coast location for the National Husky Short Take Off and Landing Competition. Known as STOL, the event is part of the Husky National Competition Series held in various parts of the country. Pilots and their aircraft come from cities around the nation to meet and showcase their skills as they try to achieve the shortest takeoff and then shortest landing distance in their assigned class.
The rules are simple, but execution is challenging. A fixed line was painted on the newly constructed grass strip on the north side of the Tehachapi Airport. This painted line establishes the takeoff and landing point or “target” for the pilots, and used as the official point of measure for scoring.
When the pilot comes back in for a landing they are aiming to land just past a fixed painted line and to stop as short as possible just ahead of that line. The landing distance from that line is measured and points scored in this three round event for pilot and plane. If a pilot lands behind the painted line, the pilot is disqualified for that round.
Many styles of STOL planes were entered. Planes were categorized by model and certification class in to the following; Heavy Touring, Light Touring, Bush, Experimental Bush, Light Experimental Light Sport and Exhibition.
The next 2022 series STOL event is scheduled for June 18 in Benton, Kansas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.