Although total hospitalizations due to COVID-19 at Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley were down last week, the four ICU beds were all full as of the latest report on Nov. 12.
As reported previously, the hospital recently experienced a surge of patients with the virus. Statistics released for the period of Oct. 11 to Nov. 5 showed that at least 80 percent of its 25 beds were used for COVID-19 patients on three days last week — and all four Intensive Care Unit beds were occupied by COVID-19 patients on six days since between Oct. 20 and Nov. 5.
The hospital began reporting COVID-19 statistics on its Facebook page nearly every weekday beginning Oct. 11.
On Nov. 8, 17 people were hospitalized due to the virus, with two in ICU. On Oct. 9, there was the same number of patients, but three in ICU. On Oct. 10, the total dropped to 13, but all four ICU beds were full. On Nov. 12, only nine COVID-19 patients remained hospitalized, but the ICU remained full.
For the week, just over 72 percent of the COVID-19 patients were not vaccinated.
