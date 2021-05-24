Adventist Health and First 5 Kern will host a free Children's Mobile Immunization Program on Tuesday, June 8, and from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and noon to 2 p.m., in the parking lot of Jacobsen Middle School, located at 711 Anita Drive.
Vaccines are free of charge for children from infant to age 5 regardless of health insurance. Children ages 6 to 18 must qualify by meeting one of the following criteria:
• No health insurance;
• Enrolled in Medi-Cal (please bring Medi-Cal card to every visit); and
• American Indian or Native Alaskan
Due to COVID-19 precautions, children over the age of 5 need to schedule an appointment.
Call 869-6740 for additional instructions before attending. Please bring your child’s immunization card with you.
