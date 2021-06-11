The Stallion Springs Community Services District will hold a community meeting Thursday in an "urgent effort" to stop what it called an increase in vandalism and juvenile delinquency in the community.
"Parents with children ages 8 through 18 years old are highly encouraged to attend," a district notice release said. "We welcome your involvement and need your assistance in fighting crime."
The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 17, in the Corral Room at the Stallion Springs Community Center, 27850 Stallion Springs Drive. The meeting will be available live in person and by Zoom teleconference. Contact the front office staff at 822-3268 for more information.
General Manager Vanessa Stevens and Police Chief Gary Crowell will be the presenters.
The notice said free protective helmets will be available to parents for children ages 5 to 17 years old. The protective helmets were provided by donations from local businesses and community members. A waiver must be completed by a parent or legal guardian for the giveaway, the notice said.
