The price tag has increased for a proposed outpatient pavilion to be built on the grounds of Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley hospital.
Site Administrator Edward Martin told members of the Board of Directors of Tehachapi Valley Healthcare District in late June that the initial quote to build the outpatient pavilion was $8 million. Estimates of the cost rose to $10 million, which could probably push to $12 million, he told directors. He added that the nonprofit healthcare organization was looking at vacant properties, such as the former Kmart building.
That building recently sold, however, and in an email on Sept. 11, Martin said Adventist is no longer considering it and that the latest discussions are about the project being built on the southwest corner of the hospital campus.
“At this point, we don’t know the true construction cost for the project,” Martin said. “There are some options we are considering to bring the cost down. We are still talking through (the) next steps for the outpatient pavilion. I should have more information in about a month.”
Adventist Health operates the hospital at 1100 Magellan Way, but the facility is owned by the healthcare district.
Last November, voters in the district approved Measure X to allow Adventist Health a lease extension in exchange for building the Outpatient Pavilion.
The project was first proposed in March 2022. The new building is intended to provide space for more medical services.
According to healthcare district board minutes from June 27, if Adventist Health does not complete the new building by a specified date, the lease extension may be rolled back.
