Edward Martin, site administrator at Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley, points to the location of a planned $8 million outpatient pavilion in August 2022.

 Claudia Elliott / For Tehachapi News / File

The price tag has increased for a proposed outpatient pavilion to be built on the grounds of Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley hospital.

Site Administrator Edward Martin told members of the Board of Directors of Tehachapi Valley Healthcare District in late June that the initial quote to build the outpatient pavilion was $8 million. Estimates of the cost rose to $10 million, which could probably push to $12 million, he told directors. He added that the nonprofit healthcare organization was looking at vacant properties, such as the former Kmart building.