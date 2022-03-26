Tehachapi Police are urging the public to join them in adopting the #9PM Routine, a program started in Florida that encourages residents to prevent crime with key nighttime actions.
They include: remove valuables from vehicles, lock vehicle doors, lock the doors of residences, turn on exterior lights, activate all alarms and security systems, and make a quick visual scan of your property to remove or reduce potential opportunities for crime.
"It is no secret that criminals look for easy or tempting opportunities to commit a crime," according to a news release from Chief Kent Kroeger. "Many of the crimes occurring in Tehachapi are crimes of opportunity. Thefts of property from vehicles and stolen vehicles frequently occur because of vehicles being left unlocked or unattended with the keys in the ignition or readily accessible. Criminals work through neighborhoods and parking areas trying vehicle door handles, hoping to find an unlocked vehicle or unsecured valuables."
To combat what the news release called "an increase in auto thefts and other property crimes occurring in the city of Tehachapi," residents are urged to remove valuables from vehicles, lock doors and take the keys inside their residences.
The #9PM Routine was created in 2017 by the Pasco County Sheriff's Office in Florida and is used in communities throughout the United States and Canada. The idea is prevention takes the efforts of police and residents.
TPD will send post reminders on social media to do the #9PM Routine, and you can set a reminder on your smartphone, too.
Report suspicious activity to TPD at 661-822-2222.
