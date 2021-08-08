Join in Coffee with the Mayor — it's back for the first time since December 2019.
The City of Tehachapi will host the next Coffee with the Mayor from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 19 at The Coffee Mill, soon to be known as Kamenz Cafe.
“It’s great to have Coffee with the Mayor back again. The opportunity to talk to the residents is so important for me as well as for city staff. I enjoy listening to the feedback and ideas, and it’s nice to just have a chance to talk with everyone,” Mayor Phil Smith said in a city news release.
The Coffee with the Mayor gathering was designed to create a warm, comfortable setting for people to simply talk with local government officials, and meet the mayor, council members and city staff.
It's held the third Thursday of each month at 120 S. Mill St.
