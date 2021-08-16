It's back! The 58th annual Tehachapi Mountain Festival is sure to delight both young and old this weekend, as everything from the parade to car show return during three days of fantastic fun.
This year's theme is Fun Family Time in the Mountain Sunshine! Just the perfect way to enjoy the largest family event of the year in the community.
"The chamber is so excited to bring back the Mountain Festival," Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce President Ida Perkins said. "The festival is an important part of fundraising for many organizations in our community as well as bringing increased revenue to our businesses."
There will be plenty of food, a beer garden and entertainment.
Among the many events:
Friday, Aug. 20
6 p.m. VFW Dinner & Dance, 221 W. Tehachapi Blvd.
7 p.m. PRCA Rodeo, Tehachapi Event Center & Rodeo Grounds, Dennison Road
Saturday, Aug. 21
7 a.m. start, Mountain Gallop 5K, Aspen Builders Activity Center/West Park
7-9:30 a.m. Royal Rangers Pancake Breakfast sponsored by the American Legion Post 221, held at the Veterans Hall, 125 W. F St.
7:30 a.m. Parade Line-ups – Mountain View & E streets
10 a.m. Mountain Festival Parade, on F Street from Mulberry Street to Hayes Street
10 a.m.–5 p.m. Arts & Crafts Fair & Park Festival, Philip Marx Central Park
5 p.m. PRCA Rodeo, Tehachapi Event Center & Rodeo Grounds – Dennison Road
6 p.m. VFW Dinner & Dance, 221 W. Tehachapi Blvd., 221 W. Tehachapi Blvd.
Sunday, Aug. 22
6 a.m.–3 p.m. Thunder on the Mountain Car and Truck Show, Downtown Tehachapi, Green & F streets and Centennial Plaza. Event parking begins at 6 a.m. Car Show 9 a.m.–3 p.m.
10 a.m.–5 p.m. Arts & Crafts Fair & Park Festival, Philip Marx Central Park
For a full list of events, head to TehachapiMountainFestival.com, see individual stories at TehachapiNews.com and be sure to pick up an official program at Mountain Festival.
"Make sure to attend the PRCA Rodeo on either Friday or Saturday, the pancake breakfast and parade on Saturday morning, then head over to Central Park for a great day of live entertainment, food and lots of vendors," Perkins said.
New this year is a Kids Zone.
"We are looking forward to seeing everyone out and about enjoying all of the vendors and live entertainment at Central Park. And don’t forget we have added a Kids Zone to the festivities at the park this year," Perkins said.
Plus, be sure to check out the entertainment. The schedule includes:
Saturday, Aug. 21
11:30 a.m. Ricky Peregrina
1 p.m. Bogie Shooz
3 p.m. The New Vinyl
Sunday, Aug. 22
9 a.m. Church Service – Christian Life Assembly
11:30 a.m. Blue Mountain Tribe
1:30 p.m. The Overdrive Band
