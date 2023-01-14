Jan. 27 is the deadline to apply for a vacancy on the Board of Directors of Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District.

The vacancy is for the seat that represents Division 3 on the board. Applicants must reside within Division 3, which General Manager Tom Neisler said will be interpreted as where they are registered to vote. A map of the district showing divisions is online at bit.ly/3ZeF0sa.