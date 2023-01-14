Jan. 27 is the deadline to apply for a vacancy on the Board of Directors of Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District.
The vacancy is for the seat that represents Division 3 on the board. Applicants must reside within Division 3, which General Manager Tom Neisler said will be interpreted as where they are registered to vote. A map of the district showing divisions is online at bit.ly/3ZeF0sa.
Delbert Jones, who was elected Nov. 8 to represent Division 3, resigned on Dec. 14 toward the end of his first meeting. He had taken the oath of office earlier in the meeting and told his fellow board members that he was concerned that he would not have enough time to do a good job on the board.
Jones was elected with 63.8 percent of the vote to the seat last held by James Pack, who did not run for reelection. Also in the running was Nathanael Benton Harbison, who garnered 3,680 votes compared to 6,487 for Jones.
The GM said the appointment will be through November 2024, at which time the position would be opened up for election (to a two-year term) in compliance with state law.
The board plans to hold a special meeting at 3 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3, at which applicants will be interviewed and an appointment could be made.
No special application is needed. Individuals interested in being considered for appointment to the vacancy may write a letter providing information they believe will be of value to the board in considering the appointment.
Application letters may be mailed or delivered to the district office located at 22901 Banducci Road, Tehachapi.
