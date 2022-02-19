The board of directors of the Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce has hired a new manager and looks forward to resuming operations that stalled last fall with the death of Ida Perkins.
Board Chairperson Susan Abrego announced last week that Jeanette Pauer has been selected as the new chamber president and chief executive officer.
Pauer, who officially takes on her new role Feb. 21, worked in real estate for the past seven years and was sales manager at Coldwell Banker Best Realty in Tehachapi for three years. She previously worked as assistant deputy director for Shumla, an international archeological research and education center headquartered in Texas where she was responsible for educational programs including fundraising and community outreach.
She and her husband of 32 years, Brett Pauer, moved to Tehachapi when he accepted a position at NASA in Edwards, working on the X-59 project, following his retirement from the United States Air Force. Their sons, Harrison and Kurt, both graduated from Tehachapi High School and are now working in the aerospace industry.
Pauer’s community involvement has included membership in the Rotary Club of Tehachapi and volunteering at Tehachapi High, including assisting the robotics team and former membership of the school site council. She left real estate to take the chamber job.
She said she is looking forward to working with the chamber board to get the organization back on track including restoring the monthly networking luncheons beginning March 15, organizing the annual awards banquet and installation dinner (tentatively in May) and planning for the chamber’s big event of the year, the Tehachapi Mountain Festival over the third weekend in August.
“I really love Tehachapi and see this as an excellent opportunity to help the community during these unusual times,” she said.
Pauer noted that Perkins made a huge contribution to the community during her many years with the chamber.
“She meant a lot to the community and is missed,” Pauer said. “I have big shoes to fill.”
Positive reaction
A number of community leaders have been supportive of the chamber board’s efforts to reorganize after Perkins’ unexpected death Nov. 4 and expressed pleasure when they heard of Pauer’s appointment.
“I am excited and thrilled with the selection for the new president of (the Tehachapi chamber),” said Josh Pierce, president of the board of the Greater Tehachapi Economic Development Council. “We have an amazing community to support and celebrate. Together our two organizations will partner and develop opportunities to continue building our diverse commerce and enhance our community’s economic well-being in the greater Tehachapi area. This is our opportunity to have a re-imagined powerful collaborative partnership.”
Pierce also expressed appreciation for Perkins’ contributions and hard work by the chamber board.
“I would also like to recognize the dedication and success Ida Perkins brought to the chamber and the community,” he said. “Without her passion and dedication, much of what the chamber (accomplished) would not have been possible without her leadership.
“The board had tough decisions to make after the loss of Ida Perkins and this was not an easy process,” he continued. “I thank the board for ensuring the new president of the Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce is focused on our community and supporting those key drivers for economic success.”
Corey Costelloe, also a member of the GTEDC board, is assistant city manager and oversees economic development for the city of Tehachapi.
“I have come to know Jeannette over the last few years and she has been a great advocate for Tehachapi while being active in a variety of local organizations that serve our community,” he said. “Her positive disposition, her energy and vision are a great fit for the Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce. I cannot wait to start collaborating with her and the chamber to continue to improve and promote Tehachapi together.”
City Manager Greg Garrett was equally enthusiastic.
“Jeanette Pauer will do a fantastic job with the Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce,” Garrett said. “She is just a positive force and she will quickly become an asset to our local businesses in Tehachapi.”
Chamber board members, in addition to Abrego, include Treasurer Carolyn Wiles, Lydia Chaney, Jessica Davidson, Stephanie Garcia, Kenny Harrison and Jim Miller.
Luncheon reservations
Pauer said the chamber’s networking luncheons will resume on the third Tuesday of each month, beginning March 15. Reservations are required and must be made no later than Friday, March 11. City Manager Garrett will be the speaker.
The March 15 luncheon will be held at Big Papa’s, 1001 W. Tehachapi Blvd. The start time and luncheon price was not available at press time. For more information or reservations, call the chamber at 822-4180.
The chamber office at 209 E. Tehachapi Blvd. will be open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with a break for lunch, Pauer said.
