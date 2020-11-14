With ballots still being counted, Charles Jensen held on to his lead and John Grace followed in the Bear Valley Community Service District election with eight out of eight precincts reporting.
With two seats available, Jensen leads with a vote of 1,562 (29.29 percent), followed by Grace with a vote of 1,355 (24.02 percent).
Other candidates include Kathy Kneer with a vote of 1,105 (19.59 percent), Jay Carlyn with a vote of 921 (16.33 percent), Steve Miles with a vote of 605 (10.73 percent) and Kevin Rice with two votes (.04 percent).
Kern County Elections has plowed through another big batch of outstanding ballots and had fewer than 50,000 ballots remaining to be counted as of Friday, according to updates provided on the California Secretary of State's website.
That outstanding count includes about 21,000 mail-in ballots and 27,000 provisional ballots cast on Election Day.
Kern County's updates to vote counts in individual races can be found at kernvote.com.
The California Secretary of State's election results website reminds the public that "results will change throughout the canvass period as vote-by-mail ballots, provisional ballots (including conditional voter registration provisional ballots), and other ballots are tallied." Results are to be certified by Dec. 11.
