With limited election results in Friday afternoon, Kathy Kneer and Charles Jensen were the leaders in the Bear Valley Community Service District election with eight out of eight precincts reporting.
With two seats available, Jensen leads with a vote of 854 (26.75 percent), followed by Kneer with a vote of 782 (24.49 percent).
Other candidates include John Grace with a vote of 698 (21.86 percent), Jay Carlyn with a vote of 543 (17.01 percent), Steve Miles with a vote of 313 (9.8 percent) and Kevin Rice with zero votes.
As of Friday morning, more than half of the ballots cast by Kern voters in Tuesday's election have not yet been counted. According to Kern County's Registrar of Voters Mary Bedard, about 178,000 ballots still have to be counted.
The outstanding number includes approximately 140,000 mail-in ballots received between Friday and Tuesday, and about 40,000 provisional ballots cast at the polls Tuesday night, according to a report on the California Secretary of State's website.
Tehachapi News will update results as they are made available. Elections officials have 30 days to count their votes and conduct a post-election audit.
