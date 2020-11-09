With limited election results in Friday afternoon, Kathy Kneer and Charles Jensen were the leaders in the Bear Valley Community Service District election with eight out of eight precincts reporting.
With two seats available, Jensen leads with a vote of 920 (26.47 percent), followed by Kneer with a vote of 835 (24.03 percent).
Other candidates include John Grace with a vote of 781 (22.47 percent), Jay Carlyn with a vote of 601 (17.29 percent), Steve Miles with a vote of 338 (9.73 percent) and Kevin Rice with zero votes.
Kern County still has 157,016 ballots to process, the Kern County Elections Division announced Saturday afternoon.
There are 117,016 unprocessed vote-by-mail ballots and an estimated 40,000 conditional voter registration/provisional ballots, the elections office said.
Elections officials said they continue to process ballots daily and anticipated another update by Tuesday.
Kern County's updates to vote counts in individual races can be found at kernvote.com.
The California Secretary of State's election results website reminds the public that "results will change throughout the canvass period as vote-by-mail ballots, provisional ballots (including conditional voter registration provisional ballots), and other ballots are tallied." Results are to be certified by Dec. 11.
Tehachapi News will update results as they are made available. Elections officials have 30 days to count their votes and conduct a post-election audit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.