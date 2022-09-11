For the first time in many years, students from Tehachapi Unified School District will attend Camp KEEP, the Kern Environmental Education Program’s overnight camp.
At its Aug. 23 meeting, the school board approved an agreement for about 260 eighth graders from Jacobsen Middle School to attend five-day sessions at Camp KEEP’s newest facility near Morro Bay in October. The district will pay the Kern County Superintendent of Schools approximately $112,500 for eighth graders, counselors and teachers to attend the program.
