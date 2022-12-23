John Grace was elected president of the Bear Valley Community Services District Board of Directors at a special meeting on Dec. 21. Newly-elected Director Martin Hernandez was the lone vote not in favor of Grace’s election to the leadership position.
Charles Jensen was elected vice president by a 3-2 vote with Hernandez and Director Terry Quinn not in favor.
Both Grace and Jensen were first elected to the board in 2020 and have two years remaining on their terms. The leadership positions are for one year.
Quinn was reelected to a four year term on the board on Nov. 8, along with newcomers to the board, Hernandez and Geva Frevert. The three also took their oaths of office at the meeting.
Grace, the new president, has a degree in urban planning from the University of Southern California and spent 24 years as a public-sector city planner and real estate professional.
Jensen retired from the California Highway Patrol in 2020. During more than 24 years of service, he worked in the West Valley Area Office in Los Angeles for more than 10 years and the Mojave Area Office for almost 14 years.
In July, Jensen was the only director to vote against putting tax increase measures to support gate and police expenses on the ballot for BVS residents. Quinn and Grace, along with Directors Greg Hahn — who did not run for reelection — supported asking voters to increase parcel taxes.
The tax proposals — Measures V and W on the Nov. 8 ballot — failed to achieve the two-thirds vote necessary for passage.
