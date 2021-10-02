The community is invited to join in National Coffee with a Cop Day, to be held from 7 to 9 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6 at the Tehachapi Police Department, 220 W. C St.
Law enforcement from TPD will be there, along with TPD law enforcement partners from the California Highway Patrol's Mojave office and the Kern County Sheriff's Office.
"National Coffee with a Cop Day is a day dedicated to encourage communication and positive interactions between law enforcement agencies and the public," according to a TPD news release.
It began as part of National Community Policing Week in 2016 and continues each year on the first Wednesday in October. The public is invited for a free cop of coffee and conversation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.