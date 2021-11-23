The Tehachapi Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony is set for the night of Saturday, Dec. 4, following the Tehachapi Christmas Parade, which starts at 5:30 p.m.

Every night the tree will be illuminated for families to take photographs. It's located at the Historic Tehachapi Depot, 101 W. Tehachapi Blvd.

“Wishing everyone a wonderful Thanksgiving and Christmas Holiday season! The Christmas tree we set up at the Historic Depot every year is a great place for families to take their holiday family photos,” Mayor Phil Smith said in a city news release.

The 25-foot tree is filled with thousands of lights and decorations. The star on top was built by the Public Works construction team.