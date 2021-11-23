The Tehachapi Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony is set for the night of Saturday, Dec. 4, following the Tehachapi Christmas Parade, which starts at 5:30 p.m.
Every night the tree will be illuminated for families to take photographs. It's located at the Historic Tehachapi Depot, 101 W. Tehachapi Blvd.
“Wishing everyone a wonderful Thanksgiving and Christmas Holiday season! The Christmas tree we set up at the Historic Depot every year is a great place for families to take their holiday family photos,” Mayor Phil Smith said in a city news release.
The 25-foot tree is filled with thousands of lights and decorations. The star on top was built by the Public Works construction team.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.