Kern County Superior Court Judge Kenneth C. Twisselman II on Jan. 20 issued another order extending the time for the administrative record to be certified in a case challenging the city of Tehachapi’s approval of the Sage Ranch development and other projects.
The Sept. 16 lawsuit was filed by Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District. The foundation of the lawsuit is an allegation that the city failed to meet requirements of the California Environmental Quality Act. The case will be decided based upon the administrative record, according to Tom Neisler, general manager of the water district.
“The Public Resources Code requires that the administrative record be prepared and certified within 60 days of the request to prepare the record,” Neisler said. “This deadline is unrealistic and is almost always extended by the parties via stipulation,” he noted.
Neisler added that there is no limit to the number of times the deadline may be extended, but it can only be extended by 60-day increments. The latest extension is through March 15.
At a meeting of the water district’s board of directors on Jan. 19, Neisler requested that the board retain its Tehachapi Basin Groundwater and IPR Project Committee. (IPR is an acronym for Indirect Potable Recharge, the term the district uses to refer to the city’s Groundwater Sustainability Project. The project, estimated to cost between $15 million and $20 million, is a multi-year effort to upgrade treatment of the city’s wastewater to tertiary level, then return it to the ground to eventually become part of the potable water supply.)
Neisler said the committee was appointed in April 2021 to assist staff and receive detailed technical reports on projects within the city of Tehachapi.
“Since that time the need for the committee has expanded,” he told directors in a staff report. “TCCWD is currently in litigation with the City on the Sage Ranch project and at least one more project to which TCCWD has raised concerns is under consideration. Staff desires to retain this committee at this time.”
The board accepted Neisler’s recommendation. Board members on the committee are Robert Schultz, chairman, and Rick Zanutto.
Information about the litigation can be found online by searching for Case Number BCV-21-102184 at: https://odyprodportal.kern.courts.ca.gov/PORTALPROD/Home/Dashboard/29
