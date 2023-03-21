A Sacramento County Superior Court judge is expected to rule later this week on a request by the Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District to split its lawsuit against the city of Tehachapi into two parts.

Officially, the legal action requested by the water district is called bifurcation. In a filing Feb. 28, the district asked for its concerns about the city of Tehachapi’s approval of the Sage Ranch residential development project to be considered separately from its claim that the city has a “pattern and practice” of not complying with California’s environmental law.

Tags

Recommended for you