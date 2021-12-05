The Sept. 16 lawsuit filed by Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District to challenge the city of Tehachapi’s approval of Sage Ranch and other residential developments is not likely to be resolved soon.
At the request of the involved parties, on Nov. 19 Judge Kenneth C. Twisselman II issued an order extending the time for the administrative record to be certified.
Because the foundation of the lawsuit is an allegation that the city failed to meet requirements of the California Environmental Quality Act, it will be decided based upon the administrative record, according to Tom Neisler, general manager of the water district.
“The Public Resources Code requires that the administrative record be prepared and certified within 60 days of the request to prepare the record,” Neisler said. “This deadline is unrealistic and is almost always extended by the parties via stipulation,” he noted.
“We have requested records required from the city of Tehachapi and are awaiting a response,” he said. “The request is extensive and I assume it may take them some time to compile the records. We may be requesting additional records as well.”
Neisler added that there is no limit to the number of times the deadline may be extended, but it can only be extended by 60-day increments.
Case information can be found online by searching for Case Number BCV-21-102184 at: https://odyprodportal.kern.courts.ca.gov/PORTALPROD/Home/Dashboard/29
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.