Faced with a deadline to keep a new courthouse in eastern Kern County on a list for state capital outlay funding, the presiding judge of Kern County Superior Court has revised the court’s recommendation to the Court Facilities Advisory Committee of the Judicial Council of California.
Judge J. Eric Bradshaw’s decision followed three public meetings held the week ending June 2 and additional deliberation of written comments received from community members and the court’s justice partners — the sheriff, district attorney and others.
State funding to build new courthouses to replace facilities in Ridgecrest and Mojave was part of the capital outlay plan for a number of years prior to January 2022, with the need to replace both courthouses given high priority.
But in January 2022, the former presiding judge of Kern County Superior Court asked the advisory committee to change that plan to combine the Ridgecrest and Mojave projects into one — a four-courtroom courthouse called the New East Kern County Courthouse project to be located “preferably in the Tehachapi area.” That recommendation also noted that the court would keep one state-owned courtroom in Ridgecrest operational.
New recommendation
If accepted by the Judicial Council, the court’s plan is to continue operating two existing courtrooms in Ridgecrest and replace the existing courthouse in Mojave with a new three-courtroom facility to be built in the “Mojave/Tehachapi area.”
Bradshaw’s letter to the advisory committee was released around 5:15 p.m. Friday, June 9.
“We recognize that funding the Mojave/Tehachapi project will soon be considered, and we wanted to make this request at the front end of that discussion,” Bradshaw wrote. “At a later point in time, we may ask your committee consider restoring Ridgecrest to the statewide list of trial court capital projects, but we are not making that request now, and we do not link the east Kern projects.”
Bradshaw noted in his letter that when he learned that promised community input into the court’s decision to ask for consolidation of the court projects in January 2022 was not sought, he reached out to justice partners and community members to learn more about concerns.
“Reducing services in a remote area of one of California’s geographically largest counties, and consolidating those operations in another area, is overwhelmingly opposed by our court’s stakeholders and justice partners,” he wrote.
In public meetings held in Bakersfield, Ridgecrest and Mojave, Bradshaw described three alternatives — keeping the 2022 plan proposed by the court and approved by the Judicial Council, requesting a change to re-scope and replace the proposed four-courtroom courthouse proposed in the fiscal year 2024-25 capital outlay plan with a three-courtroom facility in Mojave-Tehachapi area and keeping two existing courtrooms operational in Ridgecrest – or requesting removal of the New East Kern County Courthouse from funding consideration to a future fiscal year.
That third alternative may have meant that Kern County Superior Court would wait many more years before it would be considered for new courthouse funding by the state.
A fourth alternative was proposed by the Kern County Board of Supervisors — to return to the original plan of new courthouses in Ridgecrest and Mojave.
“In proposing the alternatives, the court was interested in determining if a consensus could be achieved, but made clear that it was looking for substantive commentary and the reasons why interested persons, stakeholders and justice partners believed one alternative was better than another,” the judge wrote. “The number of votes' — while a factor — was deemed less significant than the reasons for a particular choice.”
County’s position
Responding to an email inquiry about the judge’s decision, on Saturday morning Second District Supervisor Zack Scrivner said he was disappointed that a request for a new Ridgecrest courthouse wasn’t included in Bradshaw’s recommendation.
“While I appreciate Judge Bradshaw changing course after listening to the input from stakeholders, and abandoning the plan to close the Ridgecrest court and consolidate operations into one courthouse facility in Tehachapi, I remain concerned that he continues to use the terminology “Tehachapi-Mojave area” to describe the location for a new three-courtroom facility in his request, as I believe we stakeholders were clear in our assertion that the new facility should be located in Mojave, and not Tehachapi,” Scrivner said.
He said community members and law enforcement representatives made it clear in comments at the public meetings that there are many clearly defined benefits for court operations to remain in both communities.
“A clear request to fund both a new court facility in Mojave and a new court facility in Ridgecrest would have been more reflective of the input from justice partners and community stakeholders,” Scrivner said.
Measure K
Judge Bradshaw acknowledged that the previous court recommendation was developed prior to the passage of Measure K in November 2022. The sales tax increase in unincorporated Kern County is expected to provide about $54 million annually with funds targeted to maintain vital local services including operations of the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.
“Our sheriff recently advised us of his plans to promote recruitment efforts in east Kern, with a view towards reopening the jail in Ridgecrest,” he wrote.
Sheriff Donny Youngblood was among public officials present at public meetings held the week ending June 2. Although the court’s communication to the state court facilities committee in January 2022 indicated that the sheriff was in favor of the earlier plan, Bradshaw said he learned this was not the case. Superior Court Judge Colette Humphrey was the presiding judge at the time; Bradshaw became the presiding judge in January 2023.
District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer and Ridgecrest City Manager Ron Strand also spoke in favor of keeping courthouses in both Ridgecrest and Mojave and Strand asked for a new courthouse in Ridgecrest to again be prioritized over a new courthouse in Mojave.
City of Tehachapi
Tehachapi City Manager Greg Garrett previously said that the city believes court services should remain in Mojave and Ridgecrest.
“While we realize the convenience of Tehachapi from a logistical standpoint for the courts, those of us in public service understand that sacrificing convenience to meet the needs of residents and taxpayers is part of our duty,” he wrote in a letter to the judge.
He said the city believes that leaving the courts as currently situated is the best way to serve county residents.
But if the court decides it is necessary to site a courthouse in the Tehachapi area, Garrett said, it would be best to situate it within city limits and the city “would be a willing partner in selecting the appropriate site and development for a courthouse."
What’s next?
Bradshaw’s letter has been sent to the Judicial Council’s Facilities Advisory Committee. He said he will communicate that decision to interested individuals. This committee makes recommendations to the Judicial Council concerning the judicial branch capital program for trial and appellate courts throughout the state. The committee will next meet on Monday, June 12, although there is no item on the agenda for that meeting to consider the new recommendation from Kern County Superior Court.
The Judicial Council’s next meeting is set for July 20-21 in San Francisco, but an agenda for that meeting was not published at the time this article was published. The agenda will be published online at bit.ly/43xSote.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
