Some roads in Bear Valley Springs began deteriorating soon after a rehabilitation project intended to repair them was completed in 2018. A Kern County Superior Court judge on March 17 said the district proved that a leading engineering company is to blame.
Judge J. Eric Bradshaw, in a tentative decision, wrote that the “district proved that Willdan’s professional negligence, breach of contract and negligent misrepresentations were a substantial factor in causing district damages in the total sum of $7,941,000, which represents the estimated cost of repairing both the FDR and 'mill and fill' segments of the rehabilitated roads.”
Stephen J. Erigero of the Los Angeles law firm Ropers Majeski PC declined to comment on April 6 as to whether Willdan will appeal the judge’s ruling. He said the company has no comment at this time.
The Bear Valley Community Services District is charged with road maintenance for the gated community about 13 miles northwest of the city of Tehachapi. Roads there were built when what is believed to be the second-largest gated community in the country was developed in the early 1970s.
According to the district, work to repair some roads took place in 2017, but the roadway paving began failing soon after completion in early 2018.
Two Kern County court cases are related to the dispute.
On June 28, 2019, the Griffith Company filed a complaint against the community services district, alleging a breach of contract. The company claimed that the district had contracted for road work in 2016 and that work continued until October 2018, with the district paying all sums due except for a $210,704.38 retention.
The Griffith Company did work on the district’s “Bear Valley Road and Cumberland Road Rehabilitation Project,” but the design work was completed by another firm, Willdan Engineering. On Dec. 17, 2020, the district sued Willdan for breach of contract, professional negligence and negligent misrepresentation related to the project.
The two cases were later consolidated, and last November, Ronald B. Pierce, attorney for Griffith Company, filed a notice of settlement of that company’s claims against the district. The Griffith Company, one of California’s earliest general contractors, is headquartered in Orange County and has a regional office in Bakersfield.
But the district’s case against Willdan continued with a court trial held last December.
Willdan is a publicly-traded company headquartered in Anaheim. It was founded in Southern California in 1964 and has a history of providing civil engineering and related services to governmental agencies.
Briefs from both sides were submitted to the court last Dec. 19, and the judge’s ruling was issued on March 17.
District response
“This is a tremendous outcome for the district and the residents of Bear Valley Springs,” General Manager Bill Malinen said in a news release issued on April 4.
“I started at the district not long after the project was completed, and it was evident that there was a serious problem,” Malinen continued. ”Willdan initially attempted to blame the construction contractor, but we had doubts about their position because the entire length of the rehabilitated roadway was failing, which would be very unusual if it was simply defective workmanship,” he said.
Malinen said the district retained another engineer to assess the problem.
“We retained a professional engineer, Paul Curren, who has spent his entire career doing road projects, to inspect the work,” Malinen continued. “He prepared a very thorough analysis and report on the work, which concluded that the failures were a design issue and that Willdan did not meet the expected engineering standard of care for the project. We presented a summary of Mr. Curren’s findings to Willdan and were literally told by their General Counsel that ‘The District’s allegations are completely frivolous and in bad faith.’ Having no choice but to pursue a claim against Willdan in court, we proceeded to have our General Counsel’s firm, Burke, Williams & Sorensen LLP, file a lawsuit against Willdan. The case was handled by Todd Wulfsberg, who did a masterful job.”
District General Counsel Don Davis, who is affiliated with the same law firm, said in the district’s news release that Wufsberg “worked the case singlehandedly and was a tireless advocate for the district.” He added that “the damages award is the exact figure that Paul Curren testified to, so clearly the court viewed Mr. Curren’s expert testimony as the most credible.”
Also in the news release, Davis acknowledge support from Malinen and “past and present Road Supervisors Will Parks and Daniel Haggard and staff members Kristy McEwen and Dawn Smith who provided documents, testimony, coordinated numerous inspections and monitored the continuing damage to the roads throughout this long ordeal.”
He also thanked “all past and present board members who stayed the course in our pursuit of justice against Willdan.”
According to the district’s news release, former district board President Rick Zanutto testified at trial that the district had saved for the project and the expectation that the roads would remain in good condition for the 15-20 years that Willdan had represented prior to construction.
“This is great news for the community that pays for these roads,” Zanutto said in the news release.
According to the news release, the district’s legal counsel will now prepare a proposed judgment for Judge Bradshaw’s consideration consistent with his tentative ruling.
“Once that judgment is entered, Willdan could file an appeal, so it may be months or even years before the case is finalized,” the district noted.
Willdan’s allegations
In a closing brief filed last Dec. 19, attorneys for Willdan said the firm’s design — including the “due diligence necessary to come up with an appropriate — was heavily influenced by the district’s budgetary constraints.” The brief claims that during conversations with former CSD General Manager Dave Edmonds and members of the district’s board, the project manager for Willdan “was told not to perform core sampling during design because they did not want to spend a lot of money doing design analysis that was likely to tell them to reconstruct the roads, which they could not afford to do.”
Additionally, according to the brief, “Mr. Edmonds testified the district pressured Willdan into determining the thickness of the pavement through other means besides testing.”
Willdan also contends, according to the brief, that the district was aware of potential damage to its roads from logging trucks but that this information wasn’t shared with the consultant. The company also said that the district board had been informed during a public presentation prior to approving its contract with Willdan “that there was still going to be cracking after construction was complete because of the poor pre-existing conditions of the road.”
Willdan, in statements to the court, also contends that the district awarded the construction contract to the Griffith Company against its recommendation and that heavy traffic and logging trucks were allowed on roads even while the rehabilitation project was underway.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
