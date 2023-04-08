BVS Willdan map of roads.jpg

This map shows an evaluation of road conditions related to the Bear Valley Road and Cumberland Road Rehabilitation Project in Bear Valley Springs. The map was included in a report by the firm Willdan Engineering to the Bear Valley Community Services District prior to the district contracting with the firm to handle the project.

 From Willdan Engineering proposal included in legal exhibit

Some roads in Bear Valley Springs began deteriorating soon after a rehabilitation project intended to repair them was completed in 2018. A Kern County Superior Court judge on March 17 said the district proved that a leading engineering company is to blame. 

Judge J. Eric Bradshaw, in a tentative decision, wrote that the “district proved that Willdan’s professional negligence, breach of contract and negligent misrepresentations were a substantial factor in causing district damages in the total sum of $7,941,000, which represents the estimated cost of repairing both the FDR and 'mill and fill' segments of the rehabilitated roads.”