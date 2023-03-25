Questions about the adequacy of the city of Tehachapi’s analysis of water supply for the proposed Sage Ranch development and related issues may be answered soon.
If verbal agreements made during a March 24 hearing in Sacramento County Superior Court hold, it appears that part of a complaint filed by the Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District against the city of Tehachapi in 2021 may be heard by Judge Stephen Acquisto as early as April 21.
The city approved the 995-unit Sage Ranch development planned for 138 acres of vacant land near Tehachapi High School on Sept. 7, 2021. It had certified the Environmental Impact Report for the project — a mix of residential structures to be built in six phases over seven years — about three weeks earlier. Ten days later, the water district filed a Petition for Writ of Mandate and Complaint for Declaratory and Injunctive Relief in Kern County Superior Court. (The case was transferred to Sacramento County in April 2022 after the city requested a change of venue.)
The water district’s petition essentially asked the court to void and set aside the city’s actions related to Sage Ranch, including the EIR and any approvals and any contracts entered into pursuant to the project.
The city denied the allegations that the water district made in the court filing.
Three companies associated with the development — Greenbriar Capital Corporation, Greenbriar Capital Holdco, Inc. and Greenbriar Capital (U.S.), LLC — and Jeffrey Ciuachurski, CEO of the companies, along with “does 21 through 40” were identified as “Real Parties in Interest” in the filing. Under the California Environmental Quality Act, they are parties whose rights may be affected by the outcome of the CEQA suit and therefore are entitled to participate in the litigation.
Bifurcation request
The original petition had four causes of action — the first three related specifically to Sage Ranch, and the fourth claimed that the city has a “pattern and practice” of CEQA violations.
Earlier this month, the water district filed a petition asking the court to bifurcate — or separate — the fourth cause of action so that matters related to Sage Ranch could move forward. According to the water district’s filing, the fourth cause of action will require additional discovery and a trial with testimony. The matters related to Sage Ranch will be decided by the court based upon the administrative record.
The March 24 hearing was related to that petition. The court issued a tentative decision in support of the water district on March 23. Attorneys for the city and parties of interest had filed briefs arguing against bifurcation and asked for a hearing after the tentative decision was published Thursday afternoon.
The hearing was conducted via Zoom as the various parties had requested remote attendance. Representing the water district was Daniel A. King for the Pioneer Law Group of Sacramento. Ginetta L. Giovinco of the Los Angeles firm Richards, Watson & Gershon represented the city. And Carissa Beecham and Eric Robinson of the Sacramento firm Kronick Moskovitz Tiedemann & Girard represented the parties of interest.
From testimony, it appeared that all parties had come to agreement on the bifurcation. Acquisto said the court would have separated the first three causes of action from the fourth, even if the water district motion had not been filed, as a matter of process because his department does not typically handle disposition of civil cases.
But King noted that the city and real parties of interest also asked for clarification that the fourth cause of action would be stayed, meaning that there would be no further activity related to that case — including discovery — until after the writ portion of the case (the first three causes of action) was resolved.
The parties also seemed to agree that an amended petition was filed by the water district — but had not been accepted by the court by the time of Friday’s hearing — should be accepted by the court. Except for additional exhibits and additional language in the fourth cause of action, it was generally the same as the original petition.
And they also agreed to submit briefs by April 14 to facilitate a Case Management Conference to be held on April 21 at the same time as a planned hearing on the writ (the Sage Ranch issues).
The judge’s ruling reflecting these agreements was not published on the court’s website before the deadline for this article, but a hearing has been set for 1:30 p.m. on April 21. In Sacramento County Superior Court, the case number is 2022-80003892.
‘Set it for a hearing’
“The fact that writ has not been resolved is just a matter of the fact that no one set it for a hearing yet,” Aquisto told the attorneys during Friday afternoon’s session. “Set it for a hearing, we will knock out the writ issues. And then I'll decide whether I'm going to keep the civil claim or whether I'm going to send that for reassignment to a civil trial department.”
According to the state’s CEQA Portal, the Administrative Record (formally called the Record of Proceedings) “is the heart of any California Environmental Quality Act lawsuit as it constitutes the entire body of evidence presented to the decision-making agency, which assists the court in its review of the agency’s action.”
The record consists of evidence that an agency considered, either directly or indirectly — through staff — in making their decision on a project. It memorializes administrative proceedings to provide evidence of an agency’s compliance with CEQA.
The parties have agreed several times to extend the deadline for certifying the administrative record, but King noted that the last deadline was in September 2022. He said the water district and the city are very close to resolving issues related to the record.
Where things stand
Planning for the Sage Ranch project has continued. In October 2022, the city’s Development Services Director Jay Schlosser told members of the Tehachapi Planning Commission that the lawsuit did not prevent the developer from moving forward with the project.
“Our legal team tells me that state law is very clear that a project may advance until the court says otherwise,” he said. “And the court hasn’t even reviewed (the) documents yet. So there is no reason they could not advance the project…”
The City Council’s approval of the project, however, required that the developer submit a Precise Development Plan within a year. Citing the need to make revisions requested by the city, in a letter on Aug. 18, 2022, Michael Todd Wood, director of engineering for DeWalt Corporation, on behalf of the developer — Greenbriar Capital (US), LLC, said additional time was needed to complete the PDP.
The commission approved a 3-month extension, and the city confirmed that Greenbriar submitted the PDP on Nov. 17, within the additional time allowed.
According to the city, it returned the plans for revisions in late December. On March 13, the city said it was waiting on a resubmittal of the PDP and expected it this month.
Ciachurski, for Sage Ranch, has declined comment previously and most recently on March 14, when he asked for no further communication.
In a corporate update published on Greenbriar Capital Corp.’s website on Feb. 13 (greenbriarcapitalcorp.ca/news/2023/), Ciachurski said the company would file PDP revisions by the end of the month and “is targeting soon thereafter to pull the first of the construction permits.” He said the company “is currently working with our California Department of Real Estate consultant to prepare and file for our ‘yellow’ report application which will allow the completion of binding purchase and sale agreements for Phase I, which consists of the 1st year of 144 homes out of the 995-home buildout.”
And he noted that “Greenbriar purchased a dedicated building downtown and is currently completing an extensive renovation that will house both the Sage Ranch sales office and the Keller Williams sales office.”
In a later corporate update dated March 8, Ciachurski said “Greenbriar is providing our project lender all of the final Sage Ranch project documents for the first tranche of our USD $40 million project loan package. We expect to start construction a few weeks after the approval of the PDP and permits.
“The first tranche will include funding for all the onsite and offsite improvements including water purchases, grading, roads, traffic lights, sidewalks, sewer, water, dry electrical, parks, clubhouse, soccer field and swimming pool,” the corporate update continued. “Sage Ranch is moving ahead full speed. Greenbriar is working with engineers to have Sage Ranch certified as a green community due to solar panel roofs, smart meters, recycled gray water, all electric low energy use appliances, and location of adjacent high school, middle school and elementary school. (a near-zero driving carbon footprint).”
District comment
Tom Neisler, general manager for the water district, on Saturday morning said the district is “gratified that the judge adopted our position on the motion.”
“The purpose of filing the motion for bifurcation was to facilitate resolution of the matter at the least expense to the taxpayers that we can get for them,” Neisler added. “It is our view that the judge’s ruling in the district’s favor will help to contain the costs to the taxpayers and our hope that the swifter decision on the Sage Ranch project will lead to a global resolution of the issues around how the city has been evaluating whether it has enough water supply for the growth it envisions.”
The city did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the court’s tentative ruling Thursday afternoon.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.