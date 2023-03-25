Questions about the adequacy of the city of Tehachapi’s analysis of water supply for the proposed Sage Ranch development and related issues may be answered soon.

If verbal agreements made during a March 24 hearing in Sacramento County Superior Court hold, it appears that part of a complaint filed by the Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District against the city of Tehachapi in 2021 may be heard by Judge Stephen Acquisto as early as April 21.

Tags

Recommended for you