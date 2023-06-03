In three meetings with the public and Kern County officials last week, the presiding judge of Kern County Superior Court said the court erred in January 2022 when it asked a committee of the state Judicial Council to scrap plans to build new courthouses in Ridgecrest and instead to build a new East County Courthouse, “preferably in the Tehachapi area.”

Judge J. Eric Bradshaw, the presiding judge since early January, told people gathered in a Mojave courtroom Friday afternoon that he discovered that an injustice had been done by the court, and he is taking steps to correct it.