Judith Cagle and Kristy McEwen

Kristy McEwen, far right, administers the oath of office to Judith Cagle on July 6 following Cagle's appointment to the Board of Directors of Bear Valley Community Services District. Board members, seated from left, are Geva Frevert, Charles Jensen, John Grace and Martin Hernandez.

 Bear Valley CSD video screenshot

Judith Cagle, a four-year resident, was selected to fill a vacant seat on the Board of Directors of Bear Valley Community Services District during a special meeting of the board on July 6.

The seat has been vacant since May 11, when former Director Terry Quinn resigned.