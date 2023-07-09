Judith Cagle, a four-year resident, was selected to fill a vacant seat on the Board of Directors of Bear Valley Community Services District during a special meeting of the board on July 6.
The seat has been vacant since May 11, when former Director Terry Quinn resigned.
Cagle was one of 10 people to submit applications for appointment, and applicants were provided an opportunity to address the board and answer questions during the special meeting.
Board President John Grace called Cagle a “team-builder, somebody who cares about bringing us together” after she was nominated by Director Charles Jensen.
Her nomination was one of three, and the motion to elect her to fill the vacancy was the only one that drew a second.
Previously, Director Martin Hernandez nominated Greg Matheson and Director Geva Frevert nominated Tim Dobbs. The motion to elect Matheson was not seconded; a motion to elect Dobbs resulted in a 2-2 tie and failed.
Other applicants for the position were Christie Aguilar, Carolyn Corporon, Aaron Foley, James Benjamin McCracken, Steve Miles, Leana Mitchell and Adam Rocke.
Cagle was elected to the board on a 3-1 vote with Hernandez voting against her appointment.
In her letter of interest, she said she and her husband, Larry, moved to Bear Valley Springs in May 2018, following her retirement.
She has volunteered as a member of both the Administration and Finance committees.
Cagle has a bachelor’s degree in finance from California State University, Fresno. Her professional background includes fiscal tracking and related work.
“I have extensive experience in working with legal counsel and have participated in mediations and arbitrations,” she wrote in a letter of application to the board. “I have successfully managed multimillion-dollar liability cases with defense counsel.”
Immediately following the vote Cagle, Board Secretary Kristy McEwen administered the oath of office.
The board’s monthly meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 13. The agenda will be posted online at bvcsd.com.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.