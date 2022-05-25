Businesses seeking employees — and people interested in learning more about job opportunities in and around Tehachapi — should plan to attend the first annual Tehachapi Career Fair set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on June 25.
Sponsored by the Greater Tehachapi Area Chamber of Commerce and FIELD (Farmworker Institute of Education & Leadership Development), the event is open to all levels of education and work experience.
“We anticipate over 15 local businesses will be in attendance,” said Jeanette Pauer, chamber president. “Applicants should bring resumes or transcripts if possible. Be prepared to fill out applications at the event.”
Employers interested in participating must sign up by June 3. There is no charge for spaces for chamber members; the fee is $250 for non-members. More information on the website jobfairtehachapi.com or send an email to HR@fieldinstitute.org.
Participating employers include include the city of Tehachapi, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, Rio Tinto, John The Plumber, Kern County Public Works, Love’s Travel Stops and Country Stores, Mountain Bowling, Race Communications, Terra-Gen and Waste Management.
The event will take place at the Aspen Builders Inc. Activity Center, 410 W. D St., Tehachapi.
