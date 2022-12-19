Paul Kaminski spent 25 years working for Tehachapi Unified School District and retired in 2020. He was a teacher, vice principal, principal, academic coach and interim superintendent. Now he can add school board president to the list.
One of four new members of the district’s Board of Trustees to take the oath of office on Dec. 13, Kaminski was elected president in a 4-3 vote.
Three other new members — Cassandra Sweeney, Deborah Du-Sorenson and Wayne Cooper — also began their four-year terms at the meeting. They join Trustees Tracy Kelly, Tyler Napier and Jackie Wood, all with two years remaining on their terms.
Napier, Sweeney, Kaminski and Cooper voted for Kaminski, while Kelly, Du-Sorenson and Cooper did not.
Kelly was then elected vice president of the board by a 6-1 vote with Wood not voting for him.
Then Wood was unanimously reelected to the position of board clerk.
Superintendent Stacey Larson-Everson administered the oath of office to the new trustees and was also selected to be secretary to the board.
Four board members who finished their terms were also recognized and provided with plaques honoring them for their service. Leaving the board are Jeff Kermode, Rick Scott, Joe Wallek and Nancy Weinstein. None were eligible to run for reelection because they made the choice not to consider current trustee’s residences when establishing new trustee areas as part of a redistricting process that took place last summer.
The new board members will be provided with training including learning about the Brown Act, California’s open meeting law, in a workshop planned for prior to the next regular board meeting on Jan. 10. The board also set its regular meeting schedule for 2023.
Meetings will be held beginning at 5 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month except July with additional meetings on June 27 and Aug. 22.
Special education report
Weinstein, the former board president, expressed concern about a recently published Tehachapi News article in which former Trustee Wallek shared his concerns about how the response to a special education report commissioned by the district was handled.
“It didn’t appear on the agenda and mysteriously was never heard of again,” he said of the SPED (special education) action plan. Wallek has since clarified that he meant that the action plan was not discussed in public.
Weinstein said she believes that’s an important distinction because, she said, the special education action plan “was part of the superintendent’s performance evaluation and the board discussed the action plan in closed session on numerous occasions to ensure that goals were being met.”
At the board’s Oct. 11 meeting — at which Wallek had requested a board discussion of the SPED action plan — the district’s legal counsel, Grant Herndon of Schools Legal Service, cautioned the board about discussing what he said is a confidential personnel record.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.