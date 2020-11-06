With limited election results available Friday afternoon, Paul Kaminski and Tracy Kelly were the leaders in their respective seats in the race for the Tehachapi Unified School District board.
In Tehachapi Unified Area 1, Seat A, Kaminski leads with a vote of 844 (40.21 percent), followed by Tyler Napier with a vote of 769 (36.64 percent) and Leonard Evansic with a vote of 486 (23.15 percent) with 11 out of 11 precincts reporting.
In Tehachapi Unified Area 3, Seat F, Kelly leads with a vote of 1,733 (57.31 percent) followed by Dean Markham with a vote of 1,272 (42.065 percent) with 14 out of 14 precincts reporting.
As of Friday morning, more than half of ballots cast by Kern voters in Tuesday's election have not yet been counted. According to Kern County's Registrar of Voters Mary Bedard, about 178,000 ballots still have to be counted.
The outstanding number includes approximately 140,000 mail-in ballots received between Friday and Tuesday, and about 40,000 provisional ballots cast at the polls Tuesday night, according to a report on the California Secretary of State's website.
Tehachapi News will update results as they are made available. Elections officials have 30 days to count their votes and conduct a post-election audit.
