With partial election results tabulated, Paul Kaminski and Tracy Kelly were the leaders in their respective seats in the race for the Tehachapi Unified School District board as of Monday.
In Tehachapi Unified Area 1, Seat A, Kaminski leads with a vote of 911 (40.17 percent), followed by Tyler Napier with a vote of 845 (37.26 percent) and Leonard Evansic with a vote of 512 (22.57 percent) with 11 out of 11 precincts reporting.
In Tehachapi Unified Area 3, Seat F, Kelly leads with a vote of 1,900 (57.73 percent) followed by Dean Markham with a vote of 1,391 (42.37 percent) with 14 out of 14 precincts reporting.
Kern County still has 157,016 ballots to process, the Kern County Elections Division announced Saturday afternoon.
There are 117,016 unprocessed vote-by-mail ballots and an estimated 40,000 conditional voter registration/provisional ballots, the elections office said.
Elections officials said they continue to process ballots daily and anticipated another update by Tuesday.
Kern County's updates to vote counts in individual races can be found at kernvote.com.
The California Secretary of State's election results website reminds the public that "results will change throughout the canvass period as vote-by-mail ballots, provisional ballots (including conditional voter registration provisional ballots), and other ballots are tallied." Results are to be certified by Dec. 11.
Tehachapi News will update results as they are made available. Elections officials have 30 days to count their votes and conduct a post-election audit.
