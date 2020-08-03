The Kern County Fire Department has issued both recommended and precautionary evacuations near Caliente on Monday evening in response to the Stagecoach wildfire.
KCFD recommended the evacuation of the area west of Caliente Bodfish Road in Piute Meadows and has asked for precautionary evacuations in the area off Indian Oaks Road, east of Caliente Bodfish Road, according to KCFD’s Twitter account.
The wildfire was about 50 acres in size as of Monday afternoon and later grew to about 300 acres with zero percent containment. It was centered off Stagecoach Drive and Old Ox Road, south of Havilah.
The American Red Cross set up an evacuation point at the old Kmart parking lot in Tehachapi.
