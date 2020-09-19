With smoke-filled skies and red skylines, local residents can’t help but wonder, “Are we next in line for a wildland fire?”
Tehachapi News spoke to fire department personnel and first responders, asking the questions that are on the minds of many: Why is California experiencing a record number of fires and how do we keep our families safe in the event of a major catastrophe?
According to the CAL FIRE website (fire.ca.gov), more than 19,000 firefighters continue to battle 27 major wildland fires in California as of Saturday afternoon. Since the beginning of the year, there have been 7,900 wildland fires that have burned more than 3.5 million acres in California. Since Aug. 15, there have been 26 fatalities and more than 5,800 structures destroyed, according to the website.
According to Andrew Freeborn, Kern County Fire Department public information officer, many of the fires since Aug. 15 have been started by dry lightning.
"A lot of the extreme fire activity is because of the basics of wildfires: dry fuels such as grasses and brush, and weather that is fanning these fires... What we are seeing here is that a lot of these conditions have aligned... like the tumblers in a lock. The conditions were there for many of these fires to start, and the conditions that followed, continued to make these very large and destructive fires," said Freeborn.
In other words, a perfect storm.
Freeborn went on to say that what the public used to consider the "fire season," typically between the months of May/June through September/October, hasn't existed in recent years.
"For whatever reason, we really don't have that luxury any longer. We don't know exactly why that is, but the fact remains: we are seeing large, destructive, deadly fires in California during every month of the calendar. There is no longer a fire season that you can turn the light switch on, and then it's off and everything is OK until the next time," said Deerborn.
So is climate change to blame for California now experiencing large, canteen fires throughout the year?
"As a PIO for the fire department, I am not an expert, so I cannot answer that. But, what I can say is that when we look around us, we can see that the conditions are very different for a firefighter fighting a fire now compared to decades ago. One of the things that isn't getting talked about recently, but bears mentioning is that... there is an emergency in our county because of the dead trees that are caused specifically because of the (bark) beetle kill," Deerborn said.
Because of the dry forest, it has become more important than ever for homeowners to protect their property by creating defensible space by clearing dry brush and dead trees surrounding and on their land.
"When you have a lot of dry logs, and there is a fire, that fire grows quickly, it grows exponentially, and now it is outpacing the ability to put resources on the scene," Deerborn said.
Familiarize yourself with your community, understand how to exit, prepare a Go-Bag with essential documents, medicine, pet supplies, heirlooms, and opt into emergency notification channels, Deerborn said.
Most importantly, when an evacuation warning is issued, don't wait. Grab that Go-Bag and get out.
Dominique Dieken, a lead with the Tehachapi Community Emergency Response Team, helps train residents on preparation.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic, Dieken said CERT has been unable to host routine training, but volunteers are looking into ways to resume it.
"The biggest thing is to leave early. If there is a threat of a wildland fire approaching, don't wait until the last minute," Dieken said.
For large animal owners, plan how to evacuate livestock.
"We may be able to help them in where to take the horses to, but we do not offer the actual, physical assistance to move the horses," Dieken said.
Kathleen Kline, Tehachapi Mountain Search and Rescue public relations officer, echoed the need for early evacuation in the event of a wildland fire.
"If you are unable to evacuate on your own, call the authorities so that we, as a rescue or first responders, don't have to come in as an aftermath. However, we are there to help evacuate as well if the need arises," said Kline.
For more information on CERT and the services volunteers provide, email stallionspringscert1@gmail.com.
