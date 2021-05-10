The Kern County Sheriff’s Office will host a cadet recruitment event on Saturday, May 15.
According to a news release from the KCSO, the event is designed to provide insight into the world of law enforcement, whether participants choose law enforcement as a career or not.
It will begin at 8 a.m. at Standard Middle School, 1222 N. Chester Ave., in Bakersfield.
The Sheriff’s Office asks participants to arrive in interview attire and bring a change of clothes for the physical agility portion of the recruitment. The entire process should take three-to-four hours.
According to the KCSO, unit membership requirements are individuals 14 to 20 years old with no warrants or felony record, enrolled in school with a minimum grade point average of 2.0, and be able to contribute at least 12 hours a month to meetings and events.
To RSVP, call or text 661-335-2483 or email pilkington@kernsheriff.org.
