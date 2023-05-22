In response to a grand jury report released earlier this year, Kern’s Emergency Medical Services division agreed with all its findings: It needs more workers, desperately.

The jury recommended in its original report that the county should organize a job fair by Sept. 1 to recruit more paramedics and emergency medical technicians; expand the EMS Tele911 System; coordinate with Harvey L. Hall EMS Academy, Kern County Fire and Bakersfield College to recruit more paramedics; and resume its “True Emergency” ad campaign on knowing when not to call 911.