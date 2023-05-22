In response to a grand jury report released earlier this year, Kern’s Emergency Medical Services division agreed with all its findings: It needs more workers, desperately.
The jury recommended in its original report that the county should organize a job fair by Sept. 1 to recruit more paramedics and emergency medical technicians; expand the EMS Tele911 System; coordinate with Harvey L. Hall EMS Academy, Kern County Fire and Bakersfield College to recruit more paramedics; and resume its “True Emergency” ad campaign on knowing when not to call 911.
“It was unbiased and very fair,” Jeff Fariss, the EMS program manager for Kern’s Public Health Services Department, said of the report. “They looked at the facts of what’s happening not only in EMS in Kern but in all health care areas all around the country.”
The staffing shortages exhibited in Kern County reflect a nationwide deficit of nearly all healthcare workers, from nurses to paramedics. Officials said the shortage has led to longer wait times, which can prove fatal for those in need of life-saving treatment.
According to officials, the nation will be short 37,000 medical responders — EMTs and paramedics — by 2026. Currently, California’s own deficit has reached about 7,000 responders, according to the state ambulance association.
During the pandemic, Kern and other localities relied heavily on travel paramedics and state ambulance strike teams, which charged significantly more for services. Despite its noteworthy hire of about 50 EMTs in 2022, Hall Ambulance Service, Inc. estimates that year, as COVID case numbers waned, the cost of outsourced workers reached $7 million.
The county’s two ambulance companies — Hall and Liberty Ambulance — average a 10% vacancy, an improvement, Fariss said.
“That’s a positive sign that we’re heading in the right direction,” Fariss said.
At the same time, call volume is still increasing. Compared to 2019, first responders reported 22% more 911 calls last year — about 20,000 more dials. Yet the number of calls that necessitated an ambulance dropped by 10% last year.
“Part of the issue nationwide is that people are using the 911 system as their way to reach their primary care physician,” Fariss said. “And now, (first responders) are seeing patients that could be seen at an urgent care or by a private doctor.”
Many calls, officials said, are non-emergencies, a likely side effect of how the pandemic made many people increasingly insecure about our health. County leadership, in line with the grand jury report, look to remedy this by expanding their Tele911 call system, in which a responder connects physicians to people over video call, where an assessment can be made on the spot.
The system is nearing its first year of use in the county, and officials say it’s shown promising results: 800 calls by February, with only 211 needing an ambulance. With an expansion of Tele911, the county will soon start training its firefighters in how to use the system’s app and provide basic care.
“We’ve been in talks to get them on-boarded to use it,” Fariss said. “Because if they can respond, we can then cancel the incoming ambulance, thereby making them available to run another call. Not sure when it’s going to start, but we’re excited to get this implemented.”
According to Zachary Wells, a deputy chief with Kern County Fire Department, discussions are ongoing with how that system looks. Wells said they would likely start by integrating into their dispatch center, but declined to give specifics at this time, adding that providing a full service presents difficulties, especially in Kern’s remote and rural areas.
“Progress is always slow and takes time but we do feel that implementing it at the (dispatch) center is one of the best ways to provide high-quality service to people,” Wells said.
The county will also resume its ad campaign centered on when and when not to dial 911, which they had done in movie theaters, social media and on television during the pandemic.
Fariss said that officials held their first meeting for planning the job fair last Thursday, a couple weeks ahead of the June 1 schedule. While there’s not a secure date, they expect one before the start of September.
