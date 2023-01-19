Kern County Animal Services will be "Furever" grateful for the kindness of the community thanks to a $10,000 grant it received earlier this month.
Updated: January 19, 2023 @ 9:20 pm
Kern County Animal Services will be "Furever" grateful for the kindness of the community thanks to a $10,000 grant it received earlier this month.
The funds came courtesy of Arm & Hammer Feline Generous program's "Happily Furever After" contest.
Bakersfield pet owner Chrystal Blanco submitted a photo of her cat Miley, whom she adopted from the shelter along with her sister in 2020.
Contest winners were selected based on their "purrfectly impurrfect" criteria, focusing on shelter cats who are often overlooked for adoption due to age, illness, appearance, being bonded pairs or having misunderstood personalities.
Since Miley and her sister were a bonded pair, it might have been harder for them to find a home together, but Blanco wrote in her winning entry: "We did not hesitate, give us both! Why would anyone separate them?"
KCAS will use much of the $10,000 to promote awareness for its kitten program and upcoming Catapalooza event.
Blanco didn't go home empty-handed; she received a year's worth of Arm & Hammer cat litter for her household.
