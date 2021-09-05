Kern County College Night, which was scheduled to return in-person this year, has been moved to a virtual event due to increasing COVID-19 case rates.
The event is hosted by the Kern County Superintendent of Schools office, in conjunction with the Kern High School District, and will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. Sept. 13 The event may be accessed at https://kern.instructure.com/courses/54330 on the day of the event.
The first breakout session for parents and students begin promptly at 4 p.m. with the second session starting at 4:45 p.m. A third session will start at 5:30 p.m. A fourth session will start at 6:15 p.m. All sessions will be recorded and archived for later viewing for those who are unable to attend.
