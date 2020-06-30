The Kern County Fair Board of Directors announced Monday evening that its Livestock Show and Sale competition will be held virtually in 2020.
The announcement comes in conjunction with considerations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which recommends virtual activities, events and gatherings when possible to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Participants at the 2020 Kern County Fair will show and sell their animal online, a news release from the fair board stated.
“We know that our youth livestock exhibitors are working hard to raise their projects for the 2020 Fair,” CEO Michael Olcott said in the news release. “With all the unknowns about the COVID-19 pandemic, we knew that the only option to guarantee a show and sale for these exhibitors was to move towards a virtual alternative.”
According to the news release, a final decision on the 2020 fair could potentially come at the board's next meeting, scheduled for July 20.
