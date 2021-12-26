Kern County Public Works officials are hosting a waste-collection event at three locations Jan. 8, offering Kern County residents the opportunity to get rid of their bulk-waste items, such as furniture, appliances and other large household items, for free.
The drop-off points, which are being offered in an effort to curb illegal dumping, will be open from 8 a.m. to noon at: Meadows Field Airport, located at 1401 Skyway Drive; Kern Medical, which is located at 1700 Mt. Vernon Ave.; and Kern County Fairgrounds, which is located at 1142 South P St.
Bulk waste includes, but is not limited to, household appliances such as refrigerators and water heaters, mattresses, furniture, electronics, barbecue grills and other large household items, according to a county news release.
Tires will also be accepted during the event. All items will be accepted free of charge, and the Salvation Army will also be available to accept donations of items that can be reused.
Items not accepted at the event include: construction waste, demolition and remodeling waste, household trash, green waste, hazardous waste and commercial waste, according to county officials. Acceptable items can only be dropped off during the designated day and time.
Residents in the unincorporated Metro-Bakersfield area are also able to schedule a curbside bulky waste pickup for up to two (2) items per month by calling (661) 322-6863.
For more information, visit www.KernPublicWorks.com.
