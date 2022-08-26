A measure called the Unincorporated Kern County Public Safety / Vital Services / Local Control Measure will be on the ballot for voters living in unincorporated areas of the county on Nov. 8.
If approved by voters it will raise the sales tax in unincorporated areas of the county from the current state minimum of 7.25 percent to 8.25 percent — the same as the city of Bakersfield and many other areas of the county and state.
At a meeting in Golden Hills Aug. 11, officials said the measure would raise about $54 million annually and that an oversight body would ensure the money is spent in unincorporated Kern. It is intended to help the county maintain vital local services such as law enforcement, fire, medical emergency 911 response; crime prevention; recruiting/retaining firefighters/sheriff deputies; attracting industries/jobs; addressing mental health/addiction challenges and for general government use, according to the ballot measure language.
The county plans additional informational meetings in various unincorporated areas including:
• Sept. 8, Bear Valley Springs' Whiting Center, 26940 Bear Valley Road.
• Sept. 19, Stallion Springs CSD Community Room, 27800 Stallion Springs Drive.
