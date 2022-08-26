A measure called the Unincorporated Kern County Public Safety / Vital Services / Local Control Measure will be on the ballot for voters living in unincorporated areas of the county on Nov. 8.

If approved by voters it will raise the sales tax in unincorporated areas of the county from the current state minimum of 7.25 percent to 8.25 percent — the same as the city of Bakersfield and many other areas of the county and state.