The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has received reports from the community that people are receiving phone calls from someone identifying themselves as a representative of the Kern County Sheriff’s Office, according to a news release issued Aug. 21.
The person is asking if the resident supports law enforcement or defunding the police, and then asks for donations for the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.
The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is not making these phone calls and they are suspected of being a scam. If you receive phone calls similar to this, know that they are not official calls from the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. If you suspect you have been the victim of a scam, call your local law enforcement agency to report it, KCSO advises.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.