Anyone, regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status, entering a Kern County Superior Court building must now wear an approved face mask that completely covers the nose and mouth of the wearer.
According to the courts, a mask should be secured to the head, with ties or ear loops. A mask should fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the face. Masks do not include face shields, gaiters, bandanas or scarves. Masks can be either manufactured or homemade and should be a solid piece of material without slits, vents, exhalation valves or punctures.
