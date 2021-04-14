Kern County will redraw political district boundaries this year to account for 2020 U.S. Census data.
To provide a forum for community feedback, the county has scheduled a series of virtual redistricting hearings.
The first will be held at 6 p.m. April 21 via Microsoft Teams.
To provide a public comment in advance of the meeting, call 661-868-3139 or email redistricting@kerncounty.com. Interested parties can also fill out the redistricting feedback form on the county's website or mail comments to 1115 Truxtun Ave., fifth floor, Bakersfield, CA, 93301.
To participate in the meeting, visit bit.ly/3g3l1lX using ID 114 627 254 8. The meeting will also be available over the phone at 831-296-3421 with the ID 954 220 221#.
For more information, visit www.kerncounty.com/government/2021-redistricting-menu.
