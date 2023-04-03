The Kern County Fire Department on Monday congratulated 27 new firefighters who graduated from its academy.
"We wish all a safe and rewarding career of service," the agency wrote in a news release.
A graduation ceremony took place Friday. Firefighter Dalton Bellah was selected as the top recruit by his classmates after KCFD said he displayed values such as leadership, integrity and service.
The newly instated firefighters are Colin Ames, Robert Amidon, Dalton Bellah, Nathanael Betz, Michael Castillo, Joshua Epperly, Mark Gregory, Peter Hamblet, Oscar Holguin, Joshua Karr, Byron King, James Krueger and Bryce Martin.
The rest, continuing in alphabetical order, are Chase McAllister, Coby Minnie, Christian Miranda, Jesus Ojeda De La Torre, Joseph Orozco, Rafael Ruiz Vasquez, Henry Salguero, Jacob Scherer, Jacob Spears, Jonathan Sprague, Michael Turowski, Eduardo Valdez, Brandon Wright and William Yuth.
