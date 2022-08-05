The Kern County Fire Safe Council and Southern California Edison will hold a live Zoom webinar at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23 to cover wildfire safety.
Register for the webinar at kernfiresafe.org.
Kern Fire Safe Council will be joined by Alex Garibay, community and climate equity at Southern California Edison, to talk about community resources offered by the utility.
"August’s webinar promises to be every bit as informative and vital to helping the residents of Kern County be safe, prepared and resilient in the event of a wildfire in our local mountains and forests," a Fire Safe Council news release said. "This is the place to ask the experts your fire safety questions."
