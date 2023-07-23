Kern County Grand Jury report 2022-23

The 2022-23 Kern County Grand Jury has released its final report.

 Courtesy Kern County Grand Jury

The Kern County grand jury released its final report for 2022-23 last week. Under the leadership of Foreperson Enrique Vicuna, the 19-member volunteer panel included two Tehachapi residents — Melissa Brown and Duane Shellcross.

During their year of service, the grand jurors learned about local government, heard from guest speakers and toured a number of facilities, including the California Correctional Institution at Tehachapi and the Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District.