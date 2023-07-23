The Kern County grand jury released its final report for 2022-23 last week. Under the leadership of Foreperson Enrique Vicuna, the 19-member volunteer panel included two Tehachapi residents — Melissa Brown and Duane Shellcross.
During their year of service, the grand jurors learned about local government, heard from guest speakers and toured a number of facilities, including the California Correctional Institution at Tehachapi and the Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District.
According to a letter from Vicuna to J. Eric Bradshaw, presiding judge of Kern County Superior Court, the group’s work included hearing testimony in an unspecified criminal indictment.
The group also “enthusiastically assumed our role as watchdog of the community,” Vicuna noted.
“To be sure that agencies are being administered efficiently, honestly and in the best interest of their constituents, the grand jury is asked to objectively investigate all branches of county and city government, as well as special districts and joint power agencies,” he added.
Not all in-depth investigations resulted in reports to the public, but the grand jury completed 11 reports and reviewed 28 complaints from concerned citizens.
Reports of local interest included one about the Golden Hills Community Services District, released Dec. 15, 2022, and another about the Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District, released June 1.
Golden Hills CSD
The grand jury’s report about the Golden Hills CSD was mostly complimentary.
The report noted that the district had a major change of management in 2017, resulting in a complete redirection of plans to manage and to project expenses and that it has improved its finances.
“They now have a reserve fund, a capital improvements plan and a five-year plan for depreciation and servicing all equipment,” the report states.
The only somewhat negative comment about the district’s operation was that posted minutes “are sometimes behind schedule for updating” on the district’s website.
In a response dated Jan. 26, board President John Buckley said the district disagreed with that finding.
“Minutes may be posted several weeks later than the week following a board meeting in which the previous minutes are approved due to absence of staff or a delay in approval due to a postponed or canceled subsequent board meeting,” Buckley said. “Every effort is made to post minutes within 30 days of approval. It is never the intent of the district to hinder transparency.”
The grand jury also made comments about the relationship between Golden Hills and the Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District, which General Manager Tom Neisler countered in a Jan. 6 letter regarding the report.
Neisler noted that the grand jury report stated: “The State Water Project has provided only 5% of water allocations, or 1,930 acre-feet, to the Watermaster of Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District this year, and as a result the water sent to the District is far less than previous years.”
In his letter to the grand jury, Neisler suggested what he called corrections to certain discussion of facts.
“The SWP contracts are held by TCCWD acting as a district, not in its capacity as Watermaster,” he wrote. “TCCWD’s two SWP Table A contracts total 19,300 acre-feet, 5% of which is 965 acre-feet, not 1,930. SWP Table (A) allocations were 20% in 2020, 5% in 2021 and 5% in 2022. While TCCWD allocations were low in these years, TCCWD’s M&I (municipal and industrial) customers, including GHCSD, received their full, current year, direct deliveries. During those same years, TCCWD’s agricultural customers suffered significant reductions in their direct, surface deliveries.”
Water district report
The Kern County grand jury recommended changes in certain practices of the TCCWD in the 11-page report released June 1. It also called on the district’s board to “adhere to rules and policies” in an agreement it signed with the city of Tehachapi in 2020 — and to provide training and briefings for board members prior to the elected officials taking action on agenda items.
The report noted that the grand jury made inquiries about the water district to follow up on three areas discussed in its report about the district in 2018-19 and that the district is complying with all of the recommendations cited in the 2018-2019 grand jury report.
Response from the water district is required within 90 days of the report, which would be about Aug. 30. The grand jury also requested a response from the city of Tehachapi and Golden Hills CSD within the same time period.
On June 5 Neisler said the district appreciates “the efforts of the grand jury subcommittees in investigating and preparing their report. We look forward to the opportunity to provide a detailed response.”
The city of Tehachapi and Golden Hills CSD did not respond to a request for comment on the report or whether they plan to prepare responses for the grand jury by the 90-day deadline.
More information
Copies of individual Grand Jury reports released earlier — and responses — can be found online at bit.ly/470k6ko.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
