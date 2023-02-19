Briefs - covid map for Feb 22.jpg

A map of the United States shows COVID-19 transmission rate by county. Green indicates low transmission rate; yellow indicates medium transmission rate and orange marks counties with high transmission rate.

 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Kern County maintained a low ranking for COVID-19 transmission last week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. However, in northern California, Del Norte County was ranked “high” and eight counties in eastern and northern California were ranked “medium.” The remainder of the state had a “low” ranking.

The CDC uses transmission rankings to measure COVID-19 community levels by county throughout the United States. On a map, counties colored green are identified as having low transmission rates; yellow indicates medium transmission rates and counties colored orange have high transmission rates.