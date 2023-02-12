Briefs - covid map for Feb 15.jpg

A map of the United States shows COVID-19 transmission rate by county. Green indicates low transmission rate; yellow indicates medium transmission rate and orange marks counties with high transmission rate.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Kern County and much of the state maintained a low ranking for COVID-19 transmission last week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Eleven counties in northern California were at a “medium” ranking and none were at high.

The CDC uses transmission rankings to measure COVID-19 community levels by county throughout the United States.