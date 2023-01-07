Briefs - covid map for Jan 11.jpg

A map of the United States shows COVID-19 transmission rate by county. Green indicates low transmission rate; yellow indicates medium transmission rate and orange marks counties with high transmission rate.

 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Kern County and most of California were considered to have medium COVID-19 transmission last week. Only Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties and 12 other counties in the northern and eastern parts of the state were determined to have a low transmission rate. No California counties were at high transmission rate last week.

